The CRB is dead, wage subsidies are fading away, and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has declared an end to the pandemic-induced economic crisis.

As a result, the pace of government spending on supports for businesses and individuals will now drop off steeply. The Bank of Canada is widely expected to cut back its support aggressively too, and poised to give a signal next week.

Are we and the Canadian economy ready for this? Most of us are getting there, but we’d better make sure we can turn on a dime if we need to.

“We’re now in a new phase,” Freeland argued Thursday as she rolled out the next generation of COVID-19 supports — a dramatically trimmed-down version of what has sustained households and firms over the course of the past 19 months.

Her case for a “final pivot” to recovery-oriented policy is pretty solid — if everything stays on course. The pandemic benefits, she points out, were always meant to be temporary, tiding over families as they were forced out of the workplace and putting a bottom under companies facing sudden drops in revenue because of COVID-19 restrictions.

We are in a different place now, despite the fourth wave, she argues. Vaccination rates are high and even children will soon be eligible. Jobs have returned, kids are back in school, and the reopening of the economy means the number of people and companies dependent on government support has dropped.

But there are still about half a million people who are either looking for jobs, working fewer hours than they’d hoped or on temporary layoff. Kids may be back in school today, but that’s not a given for tomorrow because they’re not vaccinated against COVID-19 yet and you just never know when an outbreak will require parents to do the mad scramble yet again. And while the number of people dependent on the Canada Recovery Benefit has indeed declined from its peak of 1.2 million last January, it’s still trending around 800,000.

What happens to those parents, those underemployed people or those who find themselves out of work because of the lasting economic effects of the pandemic? Freeland has a few answers, but they are fraught with risk and vagueness.

While the big COVID-19 supports are being either killed off or streamlined, there’s still a hiring benefit to encourage employers to increase the hours of existing employees, bring back laid-off workers and expand their payrolls. There’s also a caregiving benefit for hamstrung parents, and Employment Insurance is always there for those who find themselves out of work.

Plus, there’s a brand-new benefit on the table: the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, which is meant to replace the CRB but on a smaller scale. It’s $300 a week, like before, but only for those affected directly by local lockdowns imposed by public health authorities.