She invited me to move in with her family at a lower rent than I’d been paying living alone.

Everything was fine at first, but as the lockdowns dragged on, we were three 30-somethings, all living on edge.

My friend’s husband became very sarcastic when talking to me, their four-year-old started yelling unless he had the TV blaring loudly, and my friend was constantly on edge. I tried to stay longer in my room, out of their way, reading a lot to avoid the turmoil.

Soon, screaming fights erupted between the couple, with the husband storming around. I was finally told harshly by him that I had to leave. I fled. After 10 years of closeness, my former friend and I haven’t spoken since.

It turned out to be lucky because I found a spacious flat, in a home whose owners had moved to their cottage to wait out the pandemic. I’m now starting to go back to my workplace three times a week.

But what should I do about my lost friendship? Doesn’t she owe me an apology?

Damaged Friendship

A: As the saying goes, “That ship has sailed.” The couple and their child are still a unit. Any acceptance of renewed friendship with you would likely anger her husband who’d take it as disloyalty.

He made you the scapegoat — the reason for all their tensions, even though that wasn’t the case. But it allowed them to stay together … if they can.

Forget the apology. She has enough to handle in her household. But don’t be surprised that at some time she may reach out and need you.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.