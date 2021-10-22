Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series – Blu-ray Steelbook

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray, 20 discs

It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts. If you have some fans of old and new television series and older movies on your list you should check out these impressive –multi-disc sets.

Although the original Star Trek series only lasted three seasons (1966-69), Star Trek has become a hugely popular franchise. Now you can have all of the episodes from the original series and they have been remastered. Follow Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), First Officer Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Chief Medical Officer Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), Communications Officer Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Navigator Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) and Helmsman Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) as they boldly go…well, you know the rest.

Star Trek won the Television Academy’s Governor’s Award in 2018. The original visionary sci-fi series from the sixties received 13 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. And with its “G” rating, this is a fun series to enjoy with the entire family.

This 20-disc Blu-ray Steelbook set (available October 26) celebrates 55 years of Star Trek and the three Steelbook covers (one for each season) are well done and kept in an attractive slipcase. The episodes look great in high definition providing more than 68.5 hours of sci-fi entertainment. There are also lots of good special features including preview trailers, “Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner”, “Spacelift: Transporting Trek into the 21st Century”, “Reflections on Spock”, “The Trouble with Tribbles…”, “Kirk, Spock & Bones: Star Trek’s Great Trio”, “Star Trek’s Divine Diva: Nichelle Nichols”, “Memoir from Mr. Sulu” – and lots more.

This impressive, collectible Steelbook set will make a nice gift for fans of the original Star Trek series.

Yellowstone: The First Three Seasons

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 12 discs

If you (or someone you know) are looking for a relatively new TV series to follow and you haven’t seen Yellowstone yet you might consider this “Limited Edition Gift Set” on DVD that contains the first three seasons of the western drama. It’s a dark, violent (rated 14A) series and not like Bonanza or Gunsmoke – more like if the Sopranos left New Jersey and bought a massive ranch in Montana.