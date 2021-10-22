Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series – Blu-ray Steelbook
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray, 20 discs
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas gifts. If you have some fans of old and new television series and older movies on your list you should check out these impressive –multi-disc sets.
Although the original Star Trek series only lasted three seasons (1966-69), Star Trek has become a hugely popular franchise. Now you can have all of the episodes from the original series and they have been remastered. Follow Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner), First Officer Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Chief Medical Officer Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott (James Doohan), Communications Officer Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Navigator Pavel Chekov (Walter Koenig) and Helmsman Hikaru Sulu (George Takei) as they boldly go…well, you know the rest.
Star Trek won the Television Academy’s Governor’s Award in 2018. The original visionary sci-fi series from the sixties received 13 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. And with its “G” rating, this is a fun series to enjoy with the entire family.
This 20-disc Blu-ray Steelbook set (available October 26) celebrates 55 years of Star Trek and the three Steelbook covers (one for each season) are well done and kept in an attractive slipcase. The episodes look great in high definition providing more than 68.5 hours of sci-fi entertainment. There are also lots of good special features including preview trailers, “Life Beyond Trek: William Shatner”, “Spacelift: Transporting Trek into the 21st Century”, “Reflections on Spock”, “The Trouble with Tribbles…”, “Kirk, Spock & Bones: Star Trek’s Great Trio”, “Star Trek’s Divine Diva: Nichelle Nichols”, “Memoir from Mr. Sulu” – and lots more.
This impressive, collectible Steelbook set will make a nice gift for fans of the original Star Trek series.
Yellowstone: The First Three Seasons
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 12 discs
If you (or someone you know) are looking for a relatively new TV series to follow and you haven’t seen Yellowstone yet you might consider this “Limited Edition Gift Set” on DVD that contains the first three seasons of the western drama. It’s a dark, violent (rated 14A) series and not like Bonanza or Gunsmoke – more like if the Sopranos left New Jersey and bought a massive ranch in Montana.
The 12-disc set covers the dysfunctional and violent Dutton family who own the largest ranch in the United States. Lead by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), this ruthless family will stop at nothing to protect their incredible ranch and legacy – and there are many powerful groups and individuals – including land developers and politicians – trying to win control of the land owned by the Dutton family.
The writing and acting for the show is very good and the scenery is stunning making it a good series. This gift set contains the episodes from the first three seasons along with lots of special features including “Inside Yellowstone”, “Costner on Yellowstone” and, “Behind the Story.”
Audrey Hepburn: 7-Movie Collection
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G & PG, Blu-ray, 8 discs
If there is someone on your gift list who likes very good older movies – particularly those starring Audrey Hepburn – you will want to consider the Audrey Hepburn: 7-Movie Collection as a possible gift. This collection of exceptional movies that occurred from 1953 to 1964 was nominated for a total of 40 Academy Awards winning 14 Oscars. Some of the actors joining Audrey Hepburn in this impressive film collection include George Peppard, Henry Fonda, William Holden, Fred Astaire, Rex Harrison, Humphrey Bogart, Eddie Albert and Buddy Ebsen.
The movies in this 8-disc (there are two discs for My Fair Lady) Blu-ray set are: Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961); My Fair Lady (1964); Funny Face (1957); Sabrina (1954); Roman Holiday (1953); Paris When it Sizzles (1964); War and Peace (1956). My Fair Lady won the Academy Award for “Best Picture” along with winning seven other Oscars including Rex Harrison for “Best Actor in a Leading Role.” Roman Holiday saw Audrey Hepburn win an Academy Award for her performance. This film is ranked as the fourth greatest love story of all time by the American Film Institute. The movie Paris When It Sizzles is on Blu-ray for the first time with this set. Complementing the entertaining films are lots of interesting bonus features.
Wonderful movie collection for fans of Audrey Hepburn and older movies.
