That’s a wrap, CNN. It’s over. You were wrong. Apologize and correct the record.

Or, you know, get into a steel cage fight with a guy who is an expert in steel cage fights. This is me sighing after reading a column on Friday by Erik Wemple, the Washington Post’s media critic: “CNN defends Joe Rogan treatment in fiery statement.”

I’m sorry, what? CNN is doubling down? It is extending this doomed feud?

As CNN told Wemple: “The heart of this debate has been purposely confused and ultimately lost. It’s never been about livestock versus human dosage of Ivermectin. The issue is that a powerful voice in the media, who by example and through his platform, sowed doubt in the proven and approved science of vaccines while promoting the use of an unproven treatment for COVID-19 — a drug developed to ward off parasites in farm animals.”

Wow. So now CNN is suggesting Rogan is an anti-vaxxer? He was almost vaccinated before he got infected, a plan that fell through at the last minute due to his travel schedule. And if the comms author of that CNN statement had actually listened to the podcast with their own Dr. Gupta, they would’ve heard Rogan say he recommends the vaccine, especially for high-risk populations. Yes, he’s concerned about vaccinating children. So are lots of medical experts. Again, separate issue.

The statement also included the most idiotic PR blunder this year: “The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so.”

Go home, CNN, you’re drunk.

The network should pause to consider why the leading academics on this planet would happily cut off a few fingers to get on “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Is it because they want to rub elbows with a dangerous conspiracy theorist? Or is it because Rogan has created a unique, long-form platform in which complex ideas are hashed out and debated, not reduced to inane sound bites between commercial breaks?

Rogan is a more gifted interviewer than anyone at CNN, and it’s not even close. To be fair, that’s in part because interviews on CNN don’t have the luxury of going three to five hours.

The key here is depth. Rogan and Gupta provided tremendous depth last week.

CNN, by contrast, is coming across as shallow and petulant by not backing down or acknowledging it messed up by throwing a little chin music at a fellow who is simply calling balls and strikes. CNN is prolonging a pissing contest with an empty bladder.

You were wrong to smear Joe Rogan, CNN. That’s the start and end of this.

And when your chief medical correspondent agrees, there’s no need for a second opinion. Your treatment of Rogan amounted to journalistic malpractice.

So put down your dukes and bow down with shame before you get hurt.

The bruised ego is yours and yours alone.

