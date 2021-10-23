Q: I married the girl of my dreams and my first love 48 years ago. I was 21, she was 22. On our wedding night I became suspicious because she displayed a confident knowledge of what we were doing.

She attributed that to her nursing education. I believed her. Four children and 12 years into our marriage, she suffered an emotional breakdown. After counselling came the admission: She’d lied about her virginity and her experience with other men, before and during our courtship.

I was devastated, feeling trapped in our marriage by the loving children we’d made. She’d been faithful ever since, but she’d lied to me for 12 years. She later explained that she’d known if she’d told me the truth, I’d dump her.

I forgave her for her lying, but never got over feeling cheated. It took me several years to kiss her again and even longer to make love to her. Our intimacy was never the same. The feeling of being cheated by my best friend and lover will follow me to my grave.

My advice: Always be 100% honest with issues of past lovers. Lies can be devastating. It’s been a different love and a different marriage ever since.

Still In Love

A: Life is too short to nurse a grievance endlessly.

Loving someone means rising to the task of forgiving them too. Four children and a wife who suffered an emotional breakdown for her long-ago deception have been the foundation of your family life. The past became irrelevant years ago. These are your senior years now — live and love to the fullest.

Q: My daughter, 27, was diagnosed with ADHD while in elementary school, and is still on medication. However, she’s still quick to anger, and often hurls abuse at my wife and me. She always reacts by swearing and storming around. We need a solution.

We understand that she needs to take ownership of her behaviour. She saw a counsellor herself, but she didn’t feel that she was making progress. I know that she has to want to get better.