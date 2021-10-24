When I sat down to do a column this week, I intended to talk about the impending COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged five to 11. But, frankly, I'm done with it for a while. You either believe in the science and the value of vaccinations or you don't; it's not my place to convince anyone otherwise. My kids were all vaccinated against a variety of illnesses, so my position is pretty clear.

I watched the movie version of the stage production "Dear Evan Hansen" last night and decided my words might better be spent on promoting this film to parents of teens. The film follows a socially anxious high school student as he grapples with the frustration of personal isolation. Of all the messages it promotes, perhaps the most powerful is the understanding that many teens, even the most popular ones, grapple with the same feelings.

Teens occupy a strange space in human development. Neither fully dependent children nor fully independent adults, they must navigate the uncertain seas of social acceptance amongst a peer group that is all in the same tempestuous waters. Often disconnected from their parents and siblings by virtue of this odd stage of growth, they search for connection with others and a deeper understanding of themselves.

Doubt, fear and anxiety plague the days and nights of many teens. If we are honest with ourselves, as adults, we'll remember some of those doubts, fears and anxious moments from our own teen years, likely without much pleasure.

I don't want to undermine the effect of the movie by revealing too much, but, in a scene near the end, the most powerful moment of all is when Evan's mother simply says she'll always be there for him, through everything, even when she doesn't seem to be through their busy and disconnected lives. It was at that moment that I remembered the ups and downs of my own parenting experiences with three teens. You win some, you lose some, but you just keep going. You learn, most often the hard way, that it is more valuable for your teen that you listen rather than lecture, that you accept rather than question, that you are present in the moments you are most needed rather than present in the moments that are most convenient.

The teen stage may well be the most difficult one we all go through, and yet, too quickly, when we have emerged from it into a better life as an adult, we forget just how bad it was at times. "Dear Evan Hansen" is a reminder to us that we need to do our best to be the one stable thing in our teen's lives, and that we need to reassure them, regularly, that things will get better.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.