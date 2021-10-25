I said that by not attending, he chose a side.

I recently learned that my mother’s maliciousness has escalated since our bother’s suicide and affected his marriage (I wasn’t invited to his wedding).

Unlike me, he’d not told his wife of my mother’s constant insults about her and her family until one of her tirades during my brother’s wake exposed everything.

He and his wife then separated and he’s living with my parents.

When I told him to cut contact with my mother, he again blamed me for the events of 2013.

How can he be convinced to leave the toxic relationship with my mother? I feel it’s the only way to save his sanity and his marriage.

Still Toxic

A: I’m sorry for the loss of your youngest brother.

There’s a dark history (likely mental-health related) that motivates your mother’s malevolent behaviour.

Her insults, blaming, and troublemaking warranted your cutting contact four years ago.

Now, taking on your other brother’s situation may do everyone more harm, while dragging you (and your wife) back into the cesspool.

There’s no easy path to a healthy relationship for anyone within your mother’s reach.

Having told your brother to end contact with her, he turned on you.

Lead by example: Avoid her, periodically check in with him. When he repeats her old insults about you, ignore them and simply say that he’ll be better off trying to re-establish his life away from her.

Reader’s Commentary: You get many questions from people who’ve married someone with adult children whom they consider a problem.

I’m divorced, with one daughter, 24, still living with me. I’d been dating a local man for two years. He moved in with me four months ago.

My daughter acted coldly, as if shocked, though I’d tried to prepare her. She has a part-time job and goes to college. My partner wants her to move out.

I finally told him where I draw the line. Maybe some will find this helpful:

I said, “You say you love me and want to have a life together.

“I love you and welcomed you into my life, which includes my children. One lives with me now, the other may need help later, that’s what a family’s about.

“Soon enough, my daughter will want her own place. I’ll help her move out, but she’ll always be a part of me.

“You say you want to marry me and I want that too. But I’m not just a divorced woman, and won’t be just your wife. I’ll always be a mother and a grandmother, too.

“If you don’t want that, you don’t want me.”

Things are good now.

Tip of the Day

Toxic relationships play havoc with peace of mind. Protect yourself and your own choices.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.