If she accepts, you’ll be relating in a new setting, as individuals rather than cast members.

That’s when you have to draw on the confidence that you bring to a stage, and state your interest in dating her.

The age difference isn’t what matters. It’s whether she has a similar attraction to you, and whether she’s interested in having a romantic relationship.

You’ll find out most comfortably by taking it slow getting to know her beyond this limited exposure surrounded by other cast members, then finding an appropriate time to speak up.

Q: My mom and stepdad aren’t officially together anymore, she hangs out with this other guy.

He’s pretty cool but I’m not looking forward to having ANOTHER stepdad. She’s now saying that everything’s perfect because of this guy.

I don’t want him to ruin my family, future and life!!

But everyone in the family likes him. Worse, things aren’t going too well for me in school.

I never really knew my father, and met my stepdad when I was two years old. I’d gotten so attached to him, and she’s probably going to take that away from me.

I’ve talked to my mom but she just says I’m being silly.

Not Another Stepdad

A: Tell your mom that you’re not a “silly” child but you are a scared daughter.

That’s something she can understand and help you get over.

But first you must resist accusing her of ruining your life, because that only pushes you both apart.

She’s apparently chosen a man who’s decent and even “cool” in your eyes, so he’s not going to ruin your life either.

You’ll even understand your mom better if you talk to him, and see what it is she likes so much.

Since your stepdad and you had a good relationship, you’ll likely be able to stay connected unless your mother has very good reasons otherwise. (If so, ask her to please explain to you what she can.)

School is a major part of your life, too — your centre of friendships, adult guidance, the path to your future.

Talk to your mom about having difficulties there that may be due to the changes at home.

You’d benefit from seeing the guidance counsellor or an outside counsellor to help you get back to focusing on school and making whatever adjustments you need at home.

Tip of the day

No matter your age, an “attraction” is like a crush until you get to know someone better.

