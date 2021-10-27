Get at least three dozen purple or green balloons, the same amount of safety pins and a few plastic leaves for the stem from a dollar store. Hold your breath and blow up the balloons no longer than the night before so they don’t have time to deflate. Add the safety pins to the tied tops of each balloon. Then, you simply pin the balloons to the costume wearer. Top with leaves or pin leaves to a purple touque.

4. Cloud

You can use the same technique with white balloons and make a cloud. Add a few flashing small LED lights inside a couple of the balloons before you blow them up to make lightning.

5. Black cat

It can be as simple as drawing on whiskers and a little pink nose. Or, you can add an all black outfit and find a furry tail (look at your local fabric store) pinned on your backside. Add a headband with triangle ears attached.

6. Bag of ice

So simple. Get some clear plastic garbage bags from the grocery store or dollar store. Poke two holes in the bottom for your legs and two on the sides for your arms. Paint, or markers the word ICE in blue on the front and back of the bag. Be sure you make the letters very large here at least two inches wide for each block letter. Put the bag on over your body and stuff it with the crumpled rest of the garbage bags to look like ice cubes and tie the bag at the top. Make sure you wear a plain white shirt.

7. Boo!

The classic and everyone’s standby. That is, if mom lets you cut holes in a sheet. Find a white sheet, look at Walmart or even your local fabric store for a plain white sheet size piece of material. Cut two holes for the eyes. Drape the sheet over your head and add a pair of sunglasses with the lenses in or out to complete the look.

Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator in Hamilton. Reach her via email: jmoore@thespec.com