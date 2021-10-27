First Second Books

2021, 231 pages

ISBN: 9781250219053

Ages 6+

Bad Sister is a graphic novel that tells the story of what life is like growing up as an older sister. Charise is a creative, lively and outgoing girl who is not without her faults. She often gets into trouble as a result of something that she has done to or with her brother, Daniel. When she breaks his tooth she realizes that she has gone too far. She reflects on her actions and what it means to be a good sister.

Bad Sister is a lighthearted and fun story that will unconsciously have children reflecting on their own actions and what it means to be a good sibling and/or friend. This graphic novel is an excellent story which will entice ‘reluctant readers’ into reading as the beautiful illustrations and comic-like narrative make it easier to read.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

