A Friend Like You
Frank Murphy and Charnaie Gordon, illustrated by Kayla Harren
Sleeping Bear Press
2021, 26 pages
ISBN: 9781534111127
ages 4+
Being a good friend and making friends is an important part of life and A Friend Like You describes how you can start friendships and be a good friend. Good friends are many things including being open-minded, flexible, curious, forgiving, kind and thoughtful. At the back of the book there is an “Authors’ Note” about friendship.
Bad Sister
Author: Charise Mericle Harper
Illustrator: Rory Lucey
First Second Books
2021, 231 pages
ISBN: 9781250219053
Ages 6+
Bad Sister is a graphic novel that tells the story of what life is like growing up as an older sister. Charise is a creative, lively and outgoing girl who is not without her faults. She often gets into trouble as a result of something that she has done to or with her brother, Daniel. When she breaks his tooth she realizes that she has gone too far. She reflects on her actions and what it means to be a good sister.
Bad Sister is a lighthearted and fun story that will unconsciously have children reflecting on their own actions and what it means to be a good sibling and/or friend. This graphic novel is an excellent story which will entice ‘reluctant readers’ into reading as the beautiful illustrations and comic-like narrative make it easier to read.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
