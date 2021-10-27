When the TTC slowly lined up with most other essential services by telling its employees to get vaccinated last month, union leaders drew a line in the sand to slow down the rollout. They encouraged members to ignore disclosure requirements — backing down only under threat of legal action — and they continue to challenge the vaccine mandate.

This double talk adds up to double jeopardy, for it is both madness and maddening: Beyond the public health risk from unvaccinated drivers infecting unsuspecting riders today, they are also threatening the economic survival of public transit for years to come.

To get on a train in this country, you need to be vaccinated. To get behind the wheel of a TTC bus, you must abstain from illicit substances and be properly licensed — but not inoculated, according to the ATU.

The transit union is in a fight to the death — literally, figuratively and epidemiologically — with the TTC. It is also lined up against the customers who line up to ride it and the taxpayers who shell out to subsidize it.

To date, only 86 per cent of unionized transit workers have agreed to disclose their vaccination status, many of them only grudgingly and belatedly. Among all TTC workers who disclose, 90 per cent say they are fully vaccinated; all others are unconfirmed — and unworthy of their public service mission to put safety first.

The union has lent its support to outliers and outright liars who spread fears and falsehoods about the vaccine, defending the non-existent human right to wrongly spread a virus among fellow workers and fellow travellers. The union has filed a complaint with the Ontario Labour Relations Board claiming, implausibly, that a member’s personal views on vaccines trump every other member’s right to a safe workplace — and every rider’s right to safe passage on the way to work.

Torontonians saluted bus drivers who served on the front lines in the pandemic’s early days, braving the risk of transmission so that transit could continue uninterrupted. That doesn’t mean any of us can look the other way when unionists are arsonists, lighting fires instead of clearing the air.

“Unions need to be more honest,” Unifor leader Jerry Dias (who represents Star journalists) said in a recent interview. “Suggesting somehow that a bus driver should not get vaccinated, to me makes no sense.”

The ATU’s recalcitrant and ignorant leadership has disgraced itself even within the union movement. What a time for the transit union to lose its way, lose its mind, and lose its moral compass.

Now, the public health problem for transit riders and drivers is only the half of it. The health of public transit hangs in the balance.

For the unavoidable fact is that ridership is in a tailspin, sitting at about 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. As a consequence, not only do bus and subway operators risk losing their jobs over missed vaccine deadlines, they could face future layoffs because of lagging revenues from sagging ridership.

Still, the vast majority of bus drivers pride themselves on their track record of professionalism. Most are unlikely to ignore the laws of public health and safety any more than they flout the rules of the road — or sabotage the schedule of a route so many depend on.

In the worst of times, there is a better way. The time for full vaccination — and full disclosure — is now.

Martin Regg Cohn is a Toronto-based columnist focusing on Ontario politics and international affairs for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reggcohn