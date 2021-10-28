It’s her life to live or repair or reject.

Barring any evidence of actual abuse — emotional, verbal or physical — you may be alienated from her for making wrong assumptions.

Be helpful whenever possible in your own life and those of the children, e.g., by attending their school events, picking them up for a special outing, having them visit at your place when their mother’s busy with her work, etc.

Do not pry into her relationship. What’s obvious to you is even more obvious to her.

She may’ve already decided to accept the situation till the children are older … or she may feel that things are acceptable enough, for now. Or, she may want them as they are. You don’t know unless and until she opens up to you.

Meanwhile, just respect her privacy and help when possible.

Q: Last June I was aware of the severe COVID danger from the highly transmissible Delta variant. My good friend still visited her sister-in-law — an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker — twice, despite my numerous warnings not to do so and my insisting to her on a 10-day break after each meeting.

We live in a province that’s had the worst medical disaster in the country. I blame her and people like her for encouraging the unvaccinated by indulging her sister-in-law’s paranoia.

Now my fully vaccinated friend won’t meet me even outdoors. I want to say that I told her so. But I know she’ll bully and insult me. What should I do?

Should I give up a friendship with someone I no longer feel free to talk to, even about many other matters?

Annoying Friend

A: There’s not much friendship left there. What might’ve been healthy debate in the past is now tired arguments and off-putting self-righteousness. Move on.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Parents’ role in their adult children’s relationships is to be supportive, offering advice only when asked, unless abuse is evident/suspected.

