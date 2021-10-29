You don’t have to be alone. Use the coming Christmas period to spend time with people you enjoy being around, friends and family who are supportive, and catching up with old friends.

Once strengthened, don’t drill your daughters when they return about the details of their trip. But do listen and show natural, motherly interest.

If one or both daughters continue to blame you for the divorce, gently answer that it takes two to marry and two to drift apart. Tell them you would’ve wished not to divorce but that’s the reality today and just like them, you’re trying to accept it and adjust.

Say that you’ll always love them and that’s what matters most to you.

Feedback Regarding the “doubly abused” cousin (Sept. 30):

Reader: A director of a special high school for juvenile sexual offenders once told me that virtually all of these kids were first abused themselves. Their behaviour was rooted in the trauma they’d experienced. They acted out the things that happened to them.

The doubly-abused cousin sounds like those boys the director described. If this is so, her denial is tied to inability to cope with her emotions about her own abuse. Though understanding this doesn’t improve her relationships with family members, it may help her work through her own emotions about her cousin’s behaviour.

Reader: The letter-writer made the mistake of confronting her cousin and family BEFORE seeking counselling.

I had sought counselling before confronting my now ex-wife (minor physical abuse). So, I was prepared for the denial.

I wonder, did the letter-writer seek any medical help at the time?

I did need some minor medical attention, so I was able to obtain a copy of the medical report. Still the denial continued.

Unfortunately for the letter writer, she’s now permanently damaged the relationship with her cousin’s family.

Hopefully, the more that sexual abuse gets reported, the more willingly the abused will seek medical attention immediately.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Children of divorce need support adjusting, and constant assurance of being loved by both parents.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.