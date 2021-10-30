You’ve moved your wish for more attention to feeling hopeless about your marriage, but without first talking openly together about needed changes for you both.

Not even professional marital therapy is likely to work when you’re already halfway out the door.

However, when you consider how breaking up will affect your sons, and the years of repair work ahead to keep them feeling secure, then counselling can help.

Start the process on your own. Instead of complaining about what’s missing in your marriage, recognize that your wife’s as preoccupied by schedule demands as you are.

Discuss what can be adjusted such as grandparents sometimes picking up the kids, and feeding them at their home (if possible). Or set a couples’ ‘alone time’ by pushing back some routines by an hour.

Use any added evening time for just being in touch with each other, and reviving some of the appeal — romantic and sexual — that drew you together.

That’s when marriage counselling can best help … or is no longer needed.

Reader’s commentary: Regarding the man who’s “Sad and Angry” (Oct.5).

I went through a painful divorce after 20-plus years of marriage with two teenagers. My ex left suddenly so I understand his shock. I had a counsellor and a psychiatrist for almost two years and it helps because counselling is a container for all your bad feelings and pain.

When you’re ready, you can walk away from them and leave all the negativity behind. For the financial stuff, there are laws: it’s the cost of leaving a marriage. Your spouse is angry but will have to accept the reality if she wants to move on. Perhaps going to see a mediator could lessen the conflict instead of going through lawyers.

There’s research evidence that says it’s the conflict around divorce that’s damaging to children, not the actual divorce. So put your son first and he’ll be fine. Spend time with him having fun and get some counselling for him if he needs it.

You can be happy again but it takes time; current wisdom says one year for every five years together. Spend time on yourself and your son, leave your spouse behind and move forward with your life.

Been there, done that!

Ellie’s tip of the day

Complaining about your marriage is counterproductive, making you feel worse. Consider with your partner what you both can do to improve it.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.