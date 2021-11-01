Your children are also learning many positive things from his and his family’s example.

Your own background growing up was apparently different since the constant contacts and expectations feel very annoying.

However, you only have one foot near the door so far, because of your children.

At heart, you’re a good mother, and know that some feelings of love still exist in your marriage.

But you’re lonely and you feel that you place second after everyone else.

Talk to your husband. Without anger or blaming his parents, tell him your feeling of being on your own in the marriage because of all the added commitments beyond jobs and children.

Look together at ways to increase your emotional and physical connection. A certified life coach may be helpful with this.

Q: My wife is very fit, slim and good-looking. She loves me, but frequently embarrasses me. When eating with friends, she’ll comment negatively about my having dessert, then say I need to lose 12 pounds.

She’s right. But between the COVID lockdowns and months of working from home, I did gain that much. Now that I’m back in the office and feeling more positive generally, I’m more energized and have lost three pounds.

Yet she’s still monitoring my food choices. At 42, weight doesn’t just fall off.

What can I say to her when I know she just wants me as healthy and attractive as I can be?

Nine-Pound Struggle

A: What matters most is how you feel. And being criticized about your appearance in front of others is a depressant, not an energizer, no matter how well-intended.

Decide your own intention. Are you suddenly uncomfortable eating foods you like in front of her, then bingeing when she’s not nearby?

Have a chat (online is fine) with your family doctor and or a nutritionist about healthy weight loss.

Then decide what basic fitness efforts you can make — e.g., walking a half-hour several days weekly, then building to 45 minutes.

Get comfortable with yourself in mind and body. Tell your wife you’ve got this covered.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Busy working parents need agreed time-spots for connecting emotionally/physically. Ask grandparents for help, not distraction.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.