Sex and the City: The Complete Series + 2 Movie Collection

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO, rated 18A, Blu-ray, 18 discs

If someone on your gift list is a big fan of the HBO TV show Sex and the City, this 18-disc Blu-ray set of the series might make an ideal present. Winner of seven Primetime Emmy Awards and nominated for more than 40 others, this series lasted for six seasons (1998 – 2004) and had two feature movies.

This box set contains the six seasons of the comedy/romance/drama (94 episodes, almost 45 hours) along with the two movies – Sex and the City: The Movie (extended cut) and Sex and the City 2. There is also more than three hours of previously released special features.

The series follows the friendships, experiences and adventures of four females in New York City – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Others in the show included Chris Noth (Mr. Big), David Eigenberg (Steve), Willie Garson (Stanford), Kyle MacLachlan (Trey), John Corbett (Aidan) and Evan Handler (Harry).

The set is well put together with the discs kept firmly in place and easy to access (often with box sets they aren’t.) The cases for the series and the movies are kept in an attractive box set. This is the first time that this HBO series has been released on Blu-ray and it looks good in high definition.

If you decide to watch the series and movies this holiday season you will have almost 50 hours of Sex and the City in high definition to enjoy!

The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

The Suicide Squad sees the government send the most dangerous Super-Villains in the world to the island of Corto Maltese on a nearly impossible mission. And if the villains aren’t killed by their enemies, there is a good chance that their own government will annihilate them. Keeping the villains in line, kind of, is Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). The secret task force includes Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).