Sex and the City: The Complete Series + 2 Movie Collection
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment/HBO, rated 18A, Blu-ray, 18 discs
If someone on your gift list is a big fan of the HBO TV show Sex and the City, this 18-disc Blu-ray set of the series might make an ideal present. Winner of seven Primetime Emmy Awards and nominated for more than 40 others, this series lasted for six seasons (1998 – 2004) and had two feature movies.
This box set contains the six seasons of the comedy/romance/drama (94 episodes, almost 45 hours) along with the two movies – Sex and the City: The Movie (extended cut) and Sex and the City 2. There is also more than three hours of previously released special features.
The series follows the friendships, experiences and adventures of four females in New York City – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). Others in the show included Chris Noth (Mr. Big), David Eigenberg (Steve), Willie Garson (Stanford), Kyle MacLachlan (Trey), John Corbett (Aidan) and Evan Handler (Harry).
The set is well put together with the discs kept firmly in place and easy to access (often with box sets they aren’t.) The cases for the series and the movies are kept in an attractive box set. This is the first time that this HBO series has been released on Blu-ray and it looks good in high definition.
If you decide to watch the series and movies this holiday season you will have almost 50 hours of Sex and the City in high definition to enjoy!
The Suicide Squad
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs
The Suicide Squad sees the government send the most dangerous Super-Villains in the world to the island of Corto Maltese on a nearly impossible mission. And if the villains aren’t killed by their enemies, there is a good chance that their own government will annihilate them. Keeping the villains in line, kind of, is Colonel Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). The secret task force includes Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone) and Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian).
The mission involves the villains (The Suicide Squad) attempting to destroy evidence pertaining to Starro the Conqueror – a giant alien starfish who is next to impossible to control or defeat.
I’m not a huge fan of super hero movies, but I really enjoyed The Suicide Squad. It had an entertaining plot, fun characters, good special features and lots of comedy. The cast was very good including Idris Elba and Margot Robbie.
This 2-disc set includes the movie on both 4K and Blu-ray along with lots of special features including deleted/extended scenes, “The Comic Book Origins of The Suicide Squad”, “Bringing King Shark to Life”, and “Starro: It’s A Frreakin’ Kaiju!”
If someone on your Christmas list enjoys entertaining movies featuring DC characters, The Suicide Squad may make an excellent gift!
Crocodile Dundee Trilogy
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray, 3 discs
It’s been 35 years since the movie Crocodile Dundee was released. The action/adventure film featuring the entertaining and likeable character “Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee” (Paul Hogan), his girlfriend Sue (Linda Kozlowski) and his friends Walt (John Meillon) and Neville (David Gulpilil) was the No. 1 comedy at the U.S. box office in 1986 earning an Oscar nomination.
This 3-disc collection contains the movies: Crocodile Dundee, Crocodile Dundee II, Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles all on Blu-ray (Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles is making its Blu-ray debut in this set.) If you enjoyed the Crocodile Dundee movies, this is a nice collection in a slim case.
