Q: We gained sole custody of a school-aged grandchild, who has always resided with us. We did this when we found she was in danger.

What should we tell new friends when they assume that we are just a babysitter?

Usually we state that she lives with us. We also need to find the right words to explain to the child our legal status as her custodial parents soon.

The remaining parent has visitation rights and is dishonest when speaking about our status to others.

We want to be honest and brief.

Time for Honesty

A: You must’ve gained sole custody through the court system after presenting good reasons related to the danger to which your grandchild faced. And the law agreed with you.

With the truth as your goal, you only have to say that she’s now legally in your custody. You can be proud of that fact. She’s lucky to have your protective care and guidance.

Since you don’t mention her age, I can only suggest that the right words to explain her legal status to her should be about love and security in your home.

If she’s too young to fully understand, or if she’s sad and upset about not living with the remaining parent, you might seek the advice of a social worker or counsellor, which may also be offered through the court system.

The child’s parent is likely trying to save face over losing custody. Since this person has visitation rights, you want to have as little tension as possible when the parent is present. Stay amicable if possible. Ignore what is told to others. Keep the girl aware of the truth and as comfortable as possible with it, without making an issue of it to her.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When partners planning to cohabitate each have their own child, conversations/preparations between each unit, and the whole group are crucial.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.