But I hate doing something that’d bring me closer to my dad. He repulses me, even in our shared grief.

He’s cried and begged me to move back. But he’s such a toxic presence. Toward the end of my sister’s life, he was still blaming her for not making her marriage work with the abusive guy he chose. He never stood up for her.

I just wish I could be more involved with my mother and brother without it backfiring on me. And I wish my dad wasn’t making it a thousand times harder to deal with my sister’s death.

Disappointed Daughter

A: You’re dealing with several very serious issues — grief over your sister’s death, anger and resentment regarding your father, loss of connection with your mother and brother, and loneliness.

It’s too much to handle by only deciding whether to move back or stay on your own.

One thing’s certain ... from your account, you can’t trust your father not to somehow push you into a marriage of his choosing.

Meanwhile, you have the opportunity to get objective guidance and support from a grief counsellor (available online) who’s not directly associated with your parents’ community.

That doesn’t mean that your religious/cultural values don’t matter. But you do need some distance from pressure about it, while you mourn your sister.

If possible, keep in touch with your mom and brother without disclosing your address.

Stay self-protective. Remember, your father believes strongly that he’s doing the right thing for you ... just as he felt about your sister’s marriage.

Once you feel strong enough to insist that you’ll one day choose your own partner — possibly someone within the community but whom you find yourself — that’s when it’s time to be more open.

Till then, be careful. He fervently believes it’s his duty to “protect” you by marrying you off to someone within the belief and cultural system he’s been raised himself. To him, it’s the backbone of generations of family life. Somehow, you have to show him that you can handle living with your own choices.

