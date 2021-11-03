Note: This story was corrected Nov. 3, 2021 to reflect that the Ottawa-Carleton District School board has not removed Lord of the Flies from its libraries as originally reported.

Hamilton’s public school board will soon launch a review of the books in its libraries — and those entering its collections — as part of its equity plan and learning strategy.

What this means and whether it could lead to problematic books being culled from school libraries is unknown.

“We will be engaged in a review of our book selection and resources currently available to students in HWDSB,” Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in an emailed statement to The Spectator. “This work brings together the work of our equity team through the board’s equity action plan as well as our 21st-century learning strategy. We will soon communicate with staff about this important review as well as to our community once plans are finalized.”

McKillop said speculating about any outcomes would be premature at this moment.

However, just down the road a similar-sounding process is underway and it is promising the removal of books that don’t meet modern standards. The Waterloo Region District School Board is looking at all the books in its collection with plans to get rid of titles that are deemed “harmful to either staff or students.”

“As our consciousness around equity, on oppression work and anti-racist work has grown, we recognize some of the texts and collections that we have are not appropriate at this point,” Graham Shantz, the board’s co-ordinating superintendent of human resources and equity services, told trustees as reported in the Waterloo Region Record.

What this could mean here and what might happen to some contentious books is a complicated question. Some would say a cull of certain titles would be responsive to current sensibilities and a step toward creating safe spaces. Others would call it a book burning by another name. Or more bluntly, censorship.

If this latter door was to be opened, things could get very complicated, very quickly.

If a book has elements that some could consider negative to a particular group and therefore the decision was made that it should be removed, must every book with any themes or comments that are negative to any group be gone? If not, which groups are protected and which aren’t? And who decides that?