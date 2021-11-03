Vegetables in Holiday Underwear
Jared Chapman
Abrams Appleseed
2021, 22 pages
ISBN: 9781419752803
ages 1+
Pea has been waiting all year for…”Holiday Underwear Season!” Broccoli doesn’t know what Holiday Underwear Season is so Pea tells him that “It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” After all, there are many types of underwear including cozy underwear, scratchy underwear, underwear for both indoors and outside and even underwear for decorating, wrapping and giving!
Young children (of all ages) will enjoy this silly, fun, festive board book with awesome illustrations!
Red and Green and Blue and White
Lee Wind, illustrated by Paul O. Zelinsky
Levine Querido
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781646140879
ages 4+
Teresa and Isaac are friends who are looking forward to the holidays. Teresa’s house is decorated in red and green for Christmas while Isaac’s home glows blue and white for Chanukah. Isaac lights his family’s menorah.
One night someone throws a stone through a window at Isaac’s house knocking out the light of the menorah. The next night Isaac again lights the menorah and Teresa supports her friend by drawing a picture and putting it in her window where the light shines blue and white through the paper. Teresa’s idea grows and her and Isaac’s friends join this act of support. Restaurants, clubs and others join in and the story is in the media. A few weeks later “their whole town has dressed up to celebrate the true spirit of the holidays – the true meaning of community.”
This inspirational event is based on a true story that occurred in December 1993 in Billings, Montana.
Red and Green and Blue and White is a wonderful story about standing up for what is right, supporting others and respecting differences. Excellent illustrations complement the text. This is an important book for parents to read with their children and for teachers to share with their students.
If I Could Give You Christmas
Lynn Plourde, illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer
Little, Brown and Company
2021, 24 pages
ISBN: 9780316628235
ages 1+
If I Could Give You Christmas is a beautifully illustrated board book about things that animal parents would like to give their children at Christmas. Some of the important things that parents want to share include songs, stories, family, surprises, outdoor fun – and more. Young children will enjoy the special things associated with Christmas and the festive animal illustrations.
