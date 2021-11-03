Levine Querido

2021, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781646140879

ages 4+

Teresa and Isaac are friends who are looking forward to the holidays. Teresa’s house is decorated in red and green for Christmas while Isaac’s home glows blue and white for Chanukah. Isaac lights his family’s menorah.

One night someone throws a stone through a window at Isaac’s house knocking out the light of the menorah. The next night Isaac again lights the menorah and Teresa supports her friend by drawing a picture and putting it in her window where the light shines blue and white through the paper. Teresa’s idea grows and her and Isaac’s friends join this act of support. Restaurants, clubs and others join in and the story is in the media. A few weeks later “their whole town has dressed up to celebrate the true spirit of the holidays – the true meaning of community.”

This inspirational event is based on a true story that occurred in December 1993 in Billings, Montana.

Red and Green and Blue and White is a wonderful story about standing up for what is right, supporting others and respecting differences. Excellent illustrations complement the text. This is an important book for parents to read with their children and for teachers to share with their students.

If I Could Give You Christmas

Lynn Plourde, illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer

Little, Brown and Company

2021, 24 pages

ISBN: 9780316628235

ages 1+

If I Could Give You Christmas is a beautifully illustrated board book about things that animal parents would like to give their children at Christmas. Some of the important things that parents want to share include songs, stories, family, surprises, outdoor fun – and more. Young children will enjoy the special things associated with Christmas and the festive animal illustrations.

