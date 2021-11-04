But other issues you raise here need a second look. Your problem is NOT your cousin — she is who she is, and owes you nothing regarding what path she follows, friends she chooses, how she lives, and whether a boyfriend is suitable for her.

You don’t have to love her to be kind, instead of considering it “a blessing” that she’s been dumped. Even if you didn’t voice that, it was likely evident.

I agree that your mother and aunt should back off trying to push you two into the mould they prefer, of closely connected twins.

Without being unkind, you can say that to your mom, with understanding that they meant well in wanting their daughters to have the same intense, loving family bond.

It’s time you state clearly that it’s a false unrealistic goal which may have even contributed to you and your cousin choosing different lifestyles.

Once they stop the pressure, you two women may one day appreciate each other’s differences.

Q: My close friend, 49, had married a man 16 years older. She’s been unhappy for several years because he’s steadily become argumentative and increasingly critical of her.

She insisted he have a medical checkup. He had no health issues and said, “Don’t try to change me.”

The day she turned 50, she walked out, saying that leaving him was her birthday present to herself.

Your Thoughts?

A: Your friend’s dramatic gesture asserted her refusal to accept her husband’s emotional/verbal abuse any longer. She’s a strong woman.

Hopefully, her independence will include reviewing why she originally married him and how she intends to reshape her life and any new partnership.

Ellie’s tip of the day

The twinship bond has a genetic base, and can’t be “created” by non-twins.

