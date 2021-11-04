The Haunting of Bly Manor

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a very good 9-episode mini series from Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. It is a creepy and frightening series that doesn’t rely on graphic violence and gore to scare. The haunting/romance story sees a young nanny (Victoria Pedretti) come to Bly Manor to care for an orphaned niece (Amelia Bea Smith) and nephew (Benjamin Evan Ainsworthy) after an au pair’s (Tahirah Sharif) tragic death. Joining the children and the nanny at Bly Manor are the chef (Rahul Kohli), the housekeeper (T’Nia Miller) and the gardener (Amelia Eve). Also in the mini series are Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alex Essoe, Matthew Holness and Kate Siegel. Unfortunately for everyone, Bly Manor has some dark secrets that go back a long time!

The interesting story is complemented by good acting and an interesting setting. The Haunting of Bly Manor was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award as well as being nominated for a Saturn Award (Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) for “Best Television Presentation.”

Bonus features accompanying the series include: “Home For the Haunted: The Ghosts of Bly Manor” and “Welcome to Bly Manor.”

Excellent mini series for those who enjoy a good fright!

The Haunting 2-Series Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 6 discs

If you enjoy The Haunting anthology series, this Blu-ray set includes the mini series The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020) and The Haunting of Hill House (2018). Each is a 3-disc set providing lots of frightening entertainment.

The Haunting of Hill House is a good “modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel about five siblings who grew up in the most famous haunted house in America.” The 10-episode series goes back and forth from when the siblings were children in Hill House to the present where they are adults who reunite as a result of the suicide of their younger sister.