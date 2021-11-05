Q: A couple of years ago, I met my husband. He has a big family and three sisters. He told me how I’d never be alone again. His sisters said they gained another sister.

We got married at the city hall but my mother-in-law had wanted a proper wedding. Instead, I got pregnant immediately.

I only told one of his sisters, but she told the family. Then they told us not to move to the suburbs (only 25 minutes away). We did.

Whenever we wanted to hang out with them on Fridays, they all said they were busy. Meanwhile, all three sisters and a cousin gather every Friday night but have never invited me.

When heavily pregnant I was on sick leave with house rest, two months before the pandemic. I was home alone while my husband worked. I couldn’t even cook for myself.

I never heard from his sisters. My husband even yelled at one that he’s done so much for them and they couldn’t be nice to his wife!

My parents came and stayed with the baby for four months. I was then alone with the baby until I returned back to work after a year. I still have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from all that. A horrible postpartum. Still, no phone calls from any sisters.

When my husband had yelled at his other sister, his mom got involved and said it was horrible, how I “made it a big deal.” And that “I’m new to their family." I wasn’t disrespectful to her but it really hurt.

My mother-in-law protects her kids as she should ... but even if they’re in the wrong? She dismissed my feelings, not even listening to me.

I’m still extremely angry with them. They’re nice to your face but talk behind your back. I see them occasionally but always relive those sad, hurt feelings.