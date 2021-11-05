The Son of the House, Dundurn Press

I have been mostly outside Canada, but the experience of being buried and isolated is, I think, universal. If the lockdown emphasized anything, it is that humans can survive most things, but also that we need community to truly live and thrive. Personally, often priding myself on my pragmatism, at first I sought to fill my days with busyness, with work and writing. But gradually I found my energy waning, desiring to see real people, feel a little bit more, live a little bit more, outside of social media, out in the real world. I love being among people and that surprises me a little bit as I have often imagined having “peace and quiet” in solitude. That has been a worthwhile discovery to make, to know that perhaps I am not as different as I imagine.

Jordan Tannahill

The Listeners (HarperCollins)

Writing novels is certainly a solitary act, but writing for theatre is, at some point in the process, a very collaborative one. And thankfully I am currently in rehearsals for a play of mine, “Draw Me Close,” which opens at Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto next week. So I have had the fortune of being among people, working, for the last while, and being reminded of how the act of storytelling is, for me, an ultimately communal ritual. However, the chance to meet and spend time with the other shortlisted authors of this year’s Scotiabank Giller Prize is unlike any honour in my life thus far and one I will cherish for the rest of it.

Miriam Toews

Fight Night (Knopf Canada)

It’s exciting and a little strange to be with people again. It’s like we’re all on first dates with each other. Just last night I went into the home of my friend for the first time since COVID and it was so funny, like we were kids playing some kind of game, imitating something we’d seen adults do, like sitting together in the living room with a glass of wine and discussing our feelings. We were both perched awkwardly and nervously at the edge of our seats, leaning in to each other and talking sort of fast over each other, laughing too hard, just weirdly euphoric. It was hard to say goodbye! I think because we weren’t sure if we’d be able to do this again soon, or not, or ever … just a very uncertain vibe, right?

