No one is safe until everyone is.

We’ve been hearing that soundbite, or a variation of it, for a year and a half as the world battles COVID-19. Well, “battles” isn’t quite the right word when placed in the context of the poor and powerless countries that have been left begging for vaccines, while high-income nations sit on surpluses.

Let’s ponder that as Ontario broadens its delivery of booster shots, commencing Saturday, from the immunocompromised and residents in long-term care to anyone aged 70 and up, essential care workers and those who received two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

(The double-vaxxed AZ recipients have been added to the early stage of the rollout out of concerns over waning immunity compared with the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. Either mRNA vaccine can be used as a booster.)

Delivering a booster that will make Ontarians triple-shot, safe-safe-safe, is a comforting development.

But populations in vulnerable corners of the world have been utterly failed.

Turn to Haiti first, which didn’t receive its first doses until three months ago. The vaccination numbers have been microscopic. As of the end of October less than one half of one per cent of the population has been doubly vaxxed. Yes, the crisis in Haiti has been a chaos of political turmoil, gang violence, and the seemingly ceaseless environmental disasters that plague the island nation. To all of this the world has looked away.

Africa offers a pitiful plenty of under-vaxxed countries. In Cameroon just 0.6 per cent of the population has been doubly vaccinated. In Burkina Faso: 1.3 per cent. Ghana: 2.7 per cent. Angola: 5.1 per cent.

Two months ago, Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program, questioned what he called this new fundamental ethical reality as advanced nations started to put their booster strategies in place. “We’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket,” he said.

In September, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeses, the WHO’s director general, called for a moratorium on booster delivery until 10 per cent of the population in each and every country is vaccinated. That doesn’t sound like a high bar, yet it is given the current state of affairs. “To start boosters is really the worst we can do as a global community,” he said in a later interview. The WHO’s target had been for all countries to vaccinate at least 40 per cent of their population by year’s end. Just two countries in Africa have reached that target. The continent-wide percentage? Seven.