A: You didn’t ask a question, but you did raise a lot of relationship issues, the most common one being, should a partner who strongly suspects cheating stay “for the children”?

Your answer eventually was correct — you should’ve left for yourself and your children! They saw the ugliness going on. You could never trust a cheating pedophile! You did eventually find the strength to leave.

Given your accomplishments and supportive upbringing, you finally recognized the truth, and stayed close to your children even if you left this man ... but your uncertainty dragged on too long.

I say this to alert others in similar complex situations to trust their own instincts, but also confirm them by seeking advice from someone very trusted and respected.

If you’re lucky, that someone may be a family member or best friend. Otherwise, a professional counsellor can guide a confused client toward recognizing what decision is right for them.

Feedback Regarding the 22-year-old woman whose ex-boyfriend’s resurfaced and wants to get engaged (Oct. 8):

Reader: “Although she and her ex-boyfriend are seeing others, he’s reaching out behind his new female friend’s back — not a good sign for maintaining fidelity.

“She must be sure both are not simply feeling the rush of old feelings because someone else is in the picture!”

Feedback Regarding good women and bad men (Oct. 9):

Reader: “During a motorcycle training course, my instructor repeatedly said, ‘What you keep fixated on you will hit.’

“I didn’t realize how important that was to my life, because I drove myself into very bad relationships without realizing it.

“Recently, I’ve started to awake from my fixated gaze, to guide my life and relationships differently. I had a sordid background. But thinking I had a handle on it, life proved otherwise.

“I read a fantastic book: ‘What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,’ by Bruce D. Perry, M.D. Ph.D. and Oprah Winfrey.

“It helped me understand the reasoning behind my choices.”

Dear Readers: In my Oct. 23 column, worried parents of a 27-year-old daughter described her as having ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and is “still quick to anger, and often hurls abuse at my wife and me.”

In response, I noted that ADHD is considered “a group of behaviour symptoms that include inattentiveness, hyperactivity and impulsiveness.”

In my research, I found no reference to a direct link between ADHD and abusive behaviour.

On behalf of the many families who are involved in raising and loving their offspring who have ADHD, I want to be clear that abusive behaviour by an adult child is not directly caused by ADHD.

Accepting a partner’s cheating can be as emotionally harmful to your children as to you.

