You love her. You say that your marriage is stronger, and you can have a wonderful life. If that’s what you want most, do the work, get more counselling — try whatever it takes to forget the past and enjoy the present and future.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the question: Does anyone else have the same problem I have with my mother? (Sept. 4):

“I had a mother who needed to be centre stage.

Even at my university graduation, the only one from the family, she was talking about how smart she was.

“With my children, when there was no way she could upstage them, she’d explain to everybody that had it not been for her they’d never achieve what they did.

“How did we deal with that? We didn’t. You don’t change a personality. This is what she was. I soon understood that what I do is for myself, not for the praise I might or might not get.

“My kids dealt with it even better. They just thought Grandma was hilarious. Other Grandmas were careful, somewhat conservative, while theirs was so funny and unique.

“They never received praise from her and never expected it, but they knew there’d be some funny story about how smart she used to be.

“Wherever we went, people loved her. Nobody knew how much she was making up about her experiences.

“It wasn’t just family members whom she needed to upstage. If there was a lineup for the toilet in a restaurant, she’d tell the waiting ladies that the last time it happened to her was in Paris. Nobody could match that.

“How to deal with a person like that? Accept what’s good, ignore what’s not. Provide your children with what they need and they don’t need to be constantly praised.

“With a grandma like theirs, they’ll learn how to deal with people who don’t behave as expected.

“My mom died a year ago. Though we miss her, we still laugh at her being so much better than anybody else ... she really was special and upstaged us all.”

Despite one partner's affair, a marriage can refresh and thrive, if both parties commit to mutual improvements, and renewed love.

