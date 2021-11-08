It might be fair to say we are in the autumn of the pandemic. Although it is not over, we may have come to a place where it is manageable and we will learn to live with it.

It has, however, offered all of us much time for reflection on our lives, resulting in a desire for change that has boiled beneath the surface for many years. I believe this is particularly true for parents.

Home/work balance has been a significant issue for decades, driven largely by urbanization and the increasing participation of women in the full-time workforce. Parents, facing long commutes, long days of work, stress and, most recently, technology that has kept them tied to their jobs 24 hours a day, have had a simmering discontent in both their work and personal lives.

Although it has resulted in less company loyalty and more employee turnover in the past, it has exploded into workers demanding more flexible work schedules, more work-from-home options and, now, more "lifestyle resignations" in the face of a shrinking labour market. Parents are taking a stand with employers; offer better work/home balance options or try running your business with a lot less staff.

The same technologies that created the annoyance of constant connection have also provided the platform for doing business anywhere. Insecure managers, who believe personal oversight is the only way to ensure employee productivity, will soon be falling like pawns on a chessboard, their strategies outdated and their threats of insecurity moot. The skilled workforce has plenty of options in a labour-short world, and they are going to take those that offer them the simplest route to a balanced and less stressful life.

Many parents may, as well, view technology somewhat differently than they have in the past. Often used as a distraction for kids, while exhausted parents fit as many domestic tasks into the limited hours at home, connective technologies have offered the ability to complete many of those domestic tasks while simultaneously doing work (laundry can certainly run in the background and lawns can be cut during breaks). It has freed up whole new blocks of more relaxed family time.

Rather than distracting kids to keep them busy, parents are finding more time to engage with their children, to shut off the technologies that link them externally and to take part in the hands-on activities that link them internally. Call it quality time if you wish, but there has certainly been a lot more of it available, and parents have learned in the last year the value that it has for them and their children.

The overall impact of the pandemic may well be a strong movement by parents toward a more simple life, one with less wasted time commuting, less competition for separated pockets of time between work and home, and more face-to-face contact between family members and less time on devices keeping track of each other.

Employers who seek the best and most productive employees are going to have to modernize how they measure productivity and manage staff, and determine how best to offer parents the home/work balance they desire. This is likely to be a workplace movement of significant proportions, and surely a good thing for families.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.