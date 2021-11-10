So, it’s a third shot. Hopefully, anyway. On Tuesday, Health Canada gave its blessing to a third-shot booster of Pfizer for Canadians 18 or older, six months after a second shot, to counter the eventual waning immunity of a two-shot regimen. It doesn’t have to happen yet, because vaccines are still doing the job. But sooner or later, the provinces should and will enact it.

More than anything, boosters are a reminder of the obvious: vaccines still work, the pandemic isn’t over, and governments can still screw this up. After all, it was two and a half weeks ago that Ontario announced its reopening plan, in which nightclubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses regain full capacity on Monday, with cases already starting to rise and a government saying it will stay the course.

Meanwhile, Ontario envisioned a possible elimination of vaccine passports in restaurants, bars and other establishments by Jan. 17, in high-risk settings by Feb. 7, and finally a lifting of masking and vaccine passports altogether by March 28.

But third-shot boosters are necessary because in other jurisdictions there has been evidence of an erosion of efficacy after six to eight months. Which means the idea of being fully vaccinated in the first place will be a rolling target in a province that still doesn’t have enough people vaccinated with a second dose, and seems disinclined to do very much to push the number along. Maybe if you ditch passports the definition of fully vaccinated won’t matter. But those end dates feel even more aspirational today.

“I think there’s a lot of information out there, some of which is conflicting — it’s kind of quite complicated,” says Dr. Jeff Kwong, an epidemiologist and a senior public health scientist at ICES, formerly known as the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Science. “The short story is this: it appears that there’s waning against infection, but not so (much) waning against hospitalization or death. So it’s kind of good news that the vaccines are still very effective against severe outcomes: we’ve been doing this for eight months and it’s still pretty strong.

“The tricky thing is that if there’s waning against infection, then that means there’s risk of transmission, and the more infection begets more transmission, and you’re going to see some severe outcomes.”

Indeed, as immunity wanes the virus will have a better chance to not only infect and in rare cases severely sicken vaccinated individuals, but it will have more avenues to Ontario’s still-substantial unvaccinated population. Even once 90 per cent of individuals over the age of 12 are vaccinated, that would leave almost 1.3 million unvaccinated Ontarians.

“Those people are definitely at risk, but the reason that things up until the last couple days have been stable is because of all the other measures we have: the masks, other restrictions, people working from work, stuff like that,” says Kwong. “People haven’t gone back to their pre-COVID days as far as number of contacts and things like that. So I think that has kept the lid on things getting out of control.

“But what worries me is (with enough erosion of protection) and if we get rid of all our masks and everything, we’re going to see what they saw in Israel and the U.S. and everywhere else where they have pretty high vaccination rates but still have pretty big surges, and that’s why they’ve done their boosters. In their cases, the boosters are critical if you’re only relying on vaccines.”

It’s important to just recognize all of this for what it is. Boosters do not mean an ongoing attempt by the government to control your lives so much as perhaps save your life, and that shouldn’t be so confusing. Boosters don’t mean vaccines don’t work: boosters are HOW they work, and there are plenty of existing vaccines which come in three-shot regimens, like the HPV virus, which has reduced one cancer by 87 per cent, or hepatitis B.