'OK' gesture gets high school student kicked out of co-op placement

Opinion 09:45 AM by Susan Clairmont Torstar Network

She says it was an “OK” sign.

Others say it was a symbol of white supremacy.

Though the discrepancy was never resolved, a high school student was kicked out of her hospital co-op placement after flashing the gesture in a social media photo.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full story.

'OK' gesture gets high school student kicked out of co-op placement

FROM OUR NETWORK

Opinion 09:45 AM by Susan Clairmont Torstar Network

She says it was an “OK” sign.

Others say it was a symbol of white supremacy.

Though the discrepancy was never resolved, a high school student was kicked out of her hospital co-op placement after flashing the gesture in a social media photo.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full story.

'OK' gesture gets high school student kicked out of co-op placement

FROM OUR NETWORK

Opinion 09:45 AM by Susan Clairmont Torstar Network

She says it was an “OK” sign.

Others say it was a symbol of white supremacy.

Though the discrepancy was never resolved, a high school student was kicked out of her hospital co-op placement after flashing the gesture in a social media photo.

Visit TheStar.com to read the full story.