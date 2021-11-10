2021, 31 pages

ISBN: 9781541597983

Ages 4+

Rissy No Kissies is a picture book targeted for young readers. The story is about a young lovebird named Rissy who does not like kisses. Every time someone goes to show their love with a kiss, Rissy moves away and yells “No Kissies!” Rissy thinks that something is wrong with her until her mother tells her that there are other ways to show and receive love.

This picture book is a good beginner story that teaches its readers that there are multiple ways to show love. It begins the conversation for how children can give and receive love, as well as having ownership and say over their own bodies. The illustrations and rhyming narrative will be sure to capture the reader’s attention. Additionally, “A Note to Kids” and “A Note to Caregivers” at the back of the book provides further information on this topic.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

She Heard the Birds: The Story of Florence Merriam Bailey Pioneering Nature Activist

Andrea D’Aquino

Princeton Architectural Press

2022, 34 pages

ISBN: 9781648960505

ages 5+

She Heard the Birds: The Story of Florence Merriam Bailey Pioneering Nature Activist is a good nature biography for young children. Born in 1863 in Locust Grove, New York, Florence grew up exploring nature and became a “pioneering bird activist”. Along with some of her classmates, Florence was instrumental in changing fashion when they encouraged a boycott of wearing “bird-decorated hats” – hats consisting of feathers and even the full carcasses of birds!

Another way that Florence helped birds was to encourage people to use binoculars as a way of observing them in nature as opposed to shooting them and studying them in a lab. At the end of the book there is a section – “Birds Still Need Our Help” – that illustrates how birds are still vulnerable as scientists say that “there are nearly three billion fewer birds in North America now than there were fifty years ago.”

She Heard the Birds is a nice picture book for children interested in nature.