One day this past summer my dad was driving down Queen Street East complaining about traffic in the city (he lives in the suburbs), when he took in the scene on either side of him: rows and rows of busy patios full of families eating lunch and colleagues grabbing beers after work. “This is really nice,” he said.

It was and it will stay that way. This week city council voted to make CafeTO permanent, the city program that enables bars and restaurants to serve customers on streetside patios. The program was implemented quickly (a rare feat for city government) to help struggling businesses during the pandemic stay afloat, but it will likely remain a permanent fixture after the pandemic has passed.

The reason I mentioned my dad is because if we are to believe a small minority of city councillors who opposed the permanency of CafeTO, then those like him who rely on cars to travel into the city should hate the program for its impact on street parking and traffic.

But like so many GTA residents, with a single glance in either direction, he recognized that a minor inconvenience is worth the transformation of a city.

So presumably did Cynthia Lai (Ward 23, Scarborough North) a suburban city councillor who said Wednesday that though she doesn’t go downtown very often, CafeTO is “a very innovative way of creating economic development.” Toronto needs a café culture “like big cities in the world,” she said.

Lai wants the city to find a way to make the program more effective in suburban Scarborough, but she voted to keep it permanent as it stands because it works. It boosts small business, it’s a destination for locals and suburbanites both, and it renders a walk down every main street in the city interesting. You don’t give all that up for a parking spot.

But you don’t give it up on account of the cold either.

If one positive outcome of the pandemic was Toronto’s curbside patio culture, let another be its full embrace of the longest, darkest season. COVID-19 cases in the province are once again on the rise and with them, anxiety about large indoor gatherings. Lucky for us, CafeTO sidewalk patios are allowed to remain open all winter long, until late April.

Why then should we trudge through winter with our heads down as usual when we can sit with friends on a heated patio?

On Wednesday, Coun. Michael Thompson (Ward 21, Scarborough Centre) told city council, “going forward we’re looking at winterizing the program and that work is being done.”