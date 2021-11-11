Once you hear some truths, how to handle your own reaction may become clearer.

Tell her that without honesty between you, it’s impossible for either of you to have a happy future together. The same goes for trust.

It’d be sadly foolish for you to hang on without a credible explanation from her and agreement that you both do everything possible, including marriage counselling if you can’t do it on your own, to rethink your wedding vows.

Otherwise, move on.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding an archived column from May 2, 2016 and recent reaction to the wife’s physical abuse of her husband (Oct. 12):

“In the original column, you wrote: ‘Of course, your co-worker’s wife was as much a monster as any man who physically attacks and abuses his spouse.’

“I disagree. I think calling anyone a ‘monster’ is judgmental and shaming. As a woman who was abused for many years and then, in turn, abused others, am I a monster? Or a victim? I’m neither.

“Can we not have empathy? Can we support with love and positive reinforcement? Can we learn from our behaviour without being judged or called a name?

“Therapy has helped me find my way. I’m no longer abused nor do I abuse. I still have shame, still feel victimized, still working on both.

“But being called a monster? Not acceptable. I’m accountable and responsible for my actions and behaviour, and in need of understanding.

“The wife who attacked her husband isn’t excused. I’d ask her, why is she so violent? No one should have to live with violence. Rage and anger are symptoms of something deeper.

“Many unhealthy minds and behaviours are caused by generational trauma, substances and anger. But below these symptoms, we can find answers, support and resources to heal.”

Ellie: A thoughtful perspective. For the man whose wife bashed his head in with a door, the abuse felt monstrous. Hopefully, the woman’s violent issues and rehabilitation followed.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Cheating right up to the wedding day calls for discussion/honesty about why/whether to commit to your relationship or divorce.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.