“I’m female, in my 60s, university educated. I’ve learned that to be respected and valued by all genders it’s not advantageous to dress for attention.

“You want others to look you square in the eyes, open their ears and listen to what you’ve got to say. No distractions. I’m also a sexual assault survivor.”

Reader No. 4: “Generally, I’d agree with you that women’s apparel reflects their taste, not any interest in being objectified or ogled.

“However, the description of the woman’s outfit in the article sounds more like she’s seeking sheer attention. In such cases, I don’t think they also get to choose who looks.”

Reader No. 5: “Yes, women have the right to dress as they choose, and men have the right to appreciate women who want to be appreciated, without being slandered by women seeking an excuse to be offended.

“It’s not creepy to just look, but it is sexist to condemn men for looking.”

Reader No. 6: “So, at one time there would’ve been a self-righteous letter lamenting the woman’s attire, possibly casting aspersions on her character.

“Now there’s a letter just as self-righteously lamenting the remarks of the older couple (not within the young woman’s hearing).

“As for dismay about seniors’ enjoying looking at attractive 20-somethings — or staring at people who dress inappropriately for the occasion — she should dispense with her finger-wagging ageist notions.”

Reader No. 7: “To the letter-writer: Long-married spouses say all sorts of things to each other in private. Because their hearing may’ve become less acute, they sometimes speak too loudly and you overheard them.

“This is no excuse for your eavesdropping. The couple didn’t berate the young woman, or try to ridicule her to others in the crowd. They let her be. You should’ve done the same.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Wherever sexual innuendoes exist, there are gossips, disapprovers, attention-grabbers and over-reactors.

