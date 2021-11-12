“We continue to see outbreaks, in particular banquet halls and nightclubs, many of these have been linked to non-compliance with COVID precautions, notably screening, masking and vaccine certificate regulations,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region’s medical officer of health, told reporters recently.

It’s possible some of these businesses are making honest mistakes or having a tough time enforcing a policy that accepts both electronic and paper vaccine proof. It’s also possible unvaccinated people are slipping through the system because restaurants are forgetting to verify picture ID. Where this is the case, warnings and education may be appropriate — to a point. But this isn’t always the case.

Mayor John Tory relied on anecdotal evidence Wednesday to convey his belief the passport system is working.

“Where I’ve been, a dozen places at least, my experience has been without fail they have asked me for both my QR code and prior to that the printout from the COVAX registration system and my identification,” he said, neglecting to mention that wherever he shows up people are probably inclined to follow the rules.

Conversely, I’ve heard anecdotes that tell a different story than Tory’s: that some bars in the GTA flat out ignore the policy.

It’s hard to fathom, then, how a business owner sympathetic to unvaccinated patrons — or worse, anti-vax ideology — would be swayed to comply because of a mere warning. If education failed to convince them of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, it’s not going to convince them to enforce a rule that rewards the vaccinated. What might? Presumably a legitimate consequence: a.k.a. a fine.

Honestly, what is the point of these rules if businesses that refuse to enforce them face no meaningful consequence? If I was a business owner deliberately lax on vaccine certificates and I caught Wednesday’s press conference I would have no incentive to change my behaviour.

But it isn’t just the city muddying things where public health messaging is concerned. If I was a person still unwilling to be vaccinated I would feel pretty good about Premier Doug Ford’s premature declaration that he wants to lift all restrictions, from mask wearing to vaccine certificate mandates by March.

At this stage of the pandemic, as in all stages, much of public health messaging comes off as wilfully misleading.

“Businesses must enforce vaccine passports” (or face absolutely no consequence).

“Try to limit contacts outside your household” (unless you’re at a Raptors game).

“Wear a mask” (unless you’re eating and drinking).

“Order your drinks off a non-touch menu” (while sharing the air with dozens of unmasked strangers).

Whatever you say.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel