A: This is a specific issue between you two, not a gender battle. Men are also capable of becoming controlling so let’s just deal with specific facts here.

She’s giving up her own place for rental income, and should be paying for or splitting costs on some new items — linens, pots — that are either needed or just wanted.

Recognize that just as you’re worrying about what this move entails, she may feel that she’s taking the bigger risk by leaving some previous comforts behind (e.g., some furniture).

As for clothes, she can buy a standing wardrobe for them and take less closet room from you.

Moving together is a big step that’s often somewhat scary at first. You’d both benefit from talking all this out together before anything is moved.

And your girlfriend should not give up her apartment until then.

Open a calm, practical discussion without blaming her or labelling her bossy. Just deal with the practicalities ... if it’s a matter of her bringing something you don’t like or doesn’t fit, suggest selling it and buying something comfy together.

Also, consider agreeing to a three-month “settling in” period before looking around and replacing some things or enjoying what you have together.

Q: The easy friendship I enjoyed with a close relative is breaking down. She’s blaming me for everything.

Her car broke down yesterday and she had me unpack my things and practically start walking before she restarted it.

She said, “That's your fault.” I knew she was wrong but said nothing.

I’m not expecting an apology but the friendship now includes blaming only me, not her other friends or relatives. What can I do?

Hurtful Friend

A: Speak up. Tell her you don’t accept her constant blaming of you. If she argues/ persists, see less of this person. Her behaviour is not that of a friend, just an unpleasant/unkind relative.

Moving in together may initially cause a couple to experience insecurity about sharing space and belongings.

