“My mother had started to suspect the worst and, along with my father and older brother, came and got me. We got a restraining order against my ex-boyfriend and my lawyer said he’d go to jail if he didn’t stay away from me.

“I moved far away, had good counselling and have finally found a man I both love and trust.

“I’ve written this to say that people need to know that ‘it’s over,’ when you know something’s going to go wrong each day but that nothing will change to make it better.

“Only YOU can change by recognizing the problem and either dealing with it, or getting away from it. I hope that other young and vulnerable young women like me are reading this.

Been There and Regret It

Reader’s Commentary Regarding: “Women’s apparel reflects their taste, NOT any interest in being objectified or ogled” (Oct. 22):

“I appreciated your response.

“My own mother occasionally makes hateful comments regarding beautiful young women who are scantily dressed. She once said, ‘If a young woman’s showing off her midriff, she has low self-esteem.’

“It’s puzzling, since a young woman who’s in good shape and looks pretty with her midriff exposed, is obviously very pleased with how she looks!

“And she’d like others to see how good she looks. It’s fun to be young and pretty, and fun to be admired.

“Some older women seem to think it’s OK to shame young women who aren’t covered up enough. I’ve always believed that these young women were/are simply following the fashion trends of the day, or copying the outfits of their favourite celebrities.

“People don’t know that a young woman who wants to look great and be admired is really just saying, ‘Please like me!’

“Instead, some older people immediately think there’s a lot of rutting going on. Nope. It’s just the fashion.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Any person, male or female, who realizes that they’re in a controlling/abusive relationship, should plan a safe exit and then inform police.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.