With two small children and her job on which you’ve both been depending for middle-class comforts, how is she going to manage if you’re away?

The likely answer: More babysitting and/or housekeeper costs, and a lot of responsibilities for just one parent. To me, it sounds like a setup for more than distance coming between you.

If the job offer were for a limited period of time, the answer would be far easier, especially if you could use the experience to attract a similarly good position in your field back home.

But that’s not something that you can count on.

Unfortunately, it’s more likely that you settle in overseas, and your wife has to give up her job and travel to join you with the children, if you wish to keep your family intact.

For that reason, I suggest a maximum of a six-month trial on your part. Take the job, rent enough space for the family to visit, and encourage your wife to take a one-month vacation to visit you with the children and see whether and how your family adapts.

Q: My partner and I are breaking up with shared custody of our five-year-old. But how do we handle the first Christmas?

I don’t want to attend her family’s annual Christmas party because she hasn’t told her parents we’re splitting up, but her drama-queen sister’s sure to announce it and cause a huge reaction. Will our child feel that Christmas is a bust if we don’t do what we’ve always done before?

A Different Christmas

A: Create new Christmas routines both apart and together. Example: Plan a small get-together for yourselves and child, and another family with similar-age children.

Then get outside, to a Christmas venue or a park, so that the holiday has varied events. Once you’ve both settled separately and stay agreeable, your child will adapt.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Moving far from a loving wife and small children for a “dream job,” has marital risks. Set a six-month “trial” period.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.