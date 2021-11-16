Old Henry

Shout! Studios, rated 14A, Blu-ray

There hasn’t been many western movies made recently and very few good ones, but Old Henry is a very entertaining film. The movie features Tim Blake Nelson as Henry, a widowed farmer who lives a quiet life with his son Wyatt (Gavin Lewis). Their quiet existence is shattered when they take in a man who has been shot and who was carrying a satchel full of money. Henry must decide if he is going to continue caring for the injured stranger after a posse of men claiming to be the law turn up demanding the money. And while things appear bleak for the farmer, his son and the stranger, looks can be deceiving!

A good plot, excellent acting (Tim Blake Nelson is particularly good) and a scenic setting help make Old Henry a very good western thriller. In addition to the film on Blu-ray, there is the special feature “A Behind-the-Scenes Look At Old Henry With the Cast and Filmmakers.”

Kung Fu: The Complete First Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 3 discs

Remember the original Kung Fu series from the 1970s (1972 – 1975) starring David Carradine? Often remakes don’t work but this reimagined version does, in part because it is quite different from the original series.

The main character in this series is Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a young Chinese-American woman who helps those in her community while bringing criminals to justice. She is also trying to solve a mystery involving eight mystical weapons that led to the murder of her mentor. Helping Nicky are her siblings, friends and parents.

I just finished watching all 13 episodes of season one and I found it entertaining. This 3-disc Blu-ray set is a little over nine hours in length.

Walker: Season One