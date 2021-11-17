A: Given the many unhappy relationships between couples of so-called “appropriate” ages, yours is a happy meeting of two people who knew what suited them.

As for the age-related what-ifs of the future, every couple faces the possibility of change through health issues which can happen to either the younger or older person.

Also, you’ve already placed full trust in him and likely had also secured your finances before you even met him.

Having supportive families in the judgmental time we live in, is a gift. Stay close to them.

Public affection? I’d say this same thing to all couples: Holding hands is sweet, but deep-kissing is private intimacy.

Q: My best friend’s wife has cancer. They discovered the tumour when they were investigating why they weren’t getting pregnant.

They’re both absolutely devastated as they can’t start a family until the cancer is under control. It’s too early to know what the prognosis will be.

My “problem” is that my friend hasn’t told me! His mom called me because she’s worried that neither he nor his wife are talking to anyone about this. I’m definitely his best friend, so if he hasn’t told me, he hasn’t told anyone!

How do I broach the topic? Should I? We have an incredible friendship — we’ve never had secrets, share everything, and are completely open with each other.

He knows that I’d have zero judgment, and only want to help any way I could. Where do I go from here?

Bestie in Left Field

A: Proceed very thoughtfully. It’s a complex and frightening time for the couple. Cancer carries a scare not only about the wife not getting pregnant but about her entire health picture. Yet, when the tests are done, and the tumour assessed, their future may look much brighter.

Meanwhile, they’ve hunkered down in silence together. Perhaps his wife insisted on this till they know more. Respect their decision.

Do what’s the least intrusive — e.g., email or call him — without saying his mother told you anything. Just ask if he can go for a coffee with you, or whatever’s usual between you.

He may or may not tell you that they’re waiting for news that could be dire or a relief. He’ll open up when he can handle it.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If you love/trust someone much younger or older, live your life and relationship without fear of judgment.

