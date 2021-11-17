“This is going to take a bad situation and make it worse, especially for people in B.C. right now,” says Stephen Tapp, chief economist for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

By now, we’ve all seen the dreadful footage of fractured highways, flooded cities, mass evacuations and railways under water. People and goods are trapped, and rebuilding will take months and months.

From a supply-chain point of view, it means a completely different set of challenges than the problems that were driving inflation in October, says David Gillen, director of the Centre for Transportation Studies at the University of British Columbia.

Pandemic supply-chain issues have meant intermediate and consumer goods were not flowing properly into Canada from abroad, he points out.

Now, the flooding means getting food and basics out of the Okanagan — including turkeys for Christmas — has become more difficult. Shipping grain by rail to the Port of Vancouver and trucking lumber across the country are also up in the air. Livestock is being swamped. And consumers are panicking, picking the store shelves clean in some areas.

“Economists call this ‘disequilibrium’ which is another word to mean everything is really screwed up,” Gillen says. “It hides a lot of pain.”

Prices will inevitably rise, at least temporarily, as a result, says Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins.

“The wild card is how they will adapt in terms of alternative means of transportation (and) ports of destination.”

But here’s where the ingenuity and generosity come in.

Truckers and railways are already devising new routes and studying their maps to figure out ways around the flooding to deliver their goods to their intended destinations. Repair crews are everywhere.

Federal and provincial government officials are promising to pull out all the stops to clear the way.

And images of neighbours using their boats to pull cows to safety, rush in veterinarians, and shepherd people to shelter are encouraging.

At the Surrey temple, the Sikh community cooked more than 3,000 meals and then hired a helicopter to fly the food 130 kilometres inland to the people of Hope.

It’s acts like these — the donations, the repairs, the finding of new routes — that can alleviate the desperation of broken supply chains and perhaps keep prices more stable than they would have been otherwise.

B.C. officials weren’t taking any chances though. They’re begging with consumers not to hoard, assuring them that there will be enough for everyone if we all co-operate.

“You don’t need 48 eggs. Leave the rest for somebody else,” pleaded Premier John Horgan as he declared a state of emergency.

Similarly, when it comes to the global supply chain problems that have been driving up prices for months now, business groups are actively searching for concrete ways to ease the bottlenecks from the ground up, says Tapp.

Interest rates will inevitably rise in response to rising prices. But for now, it’s far more productive to fix, co-operate, donate and find alternatives — a job for all of us.

Heather Scoffield is the Star’s Ottawa bureau chief and an economics columnist. Follow her on Twitter: @hscoffield