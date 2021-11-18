“Public health Ontario has indicated that the reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccine administration is 24.2 per one million doses of vaccine administered in Ontario. They also report that most cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in Ontario in 12- to 17-year-olds see symptoms improve quickly with rest and treatment.

“To date no cases have been observed in pediatric clinical trials with five- to 11-year-olds.”

De Villa’s direct address of these fears is so important because when public health experts are vague they make people feel justified in getting their information on social media, where it’s more likely to be untrue. (As in: “Well, she didn’t even mention X so I’m going to do my own research.”)

De Villa is no stranger to vagueness herself. By now, she could teach a master class on it, having delivered remarks about a rapidly changing virus for almost two years.

But the doctor’s refusal to be vague at this juncture of the pandemic is prudent because the nature of the vaccination game has changed. Adults aren’t going to race to the jab on behalf of their little kids in the same frenzied way they did for themselves because a) parents are generally more cautious about their kids’ welfare than their own and b) though the virus can make small children severely ill and even kill them, it seldom does.

However, it bodes well for the five- to 11-year-old crowd that so far Toronto is a city leader in vaccine uptake. This week, the city announced that 85 per cent of eligible Torontonians have received at least two doses of vaccine, a major milestone, and only five per cent off the city’s goal of 90 per cent fully vaxxed residents.

What we don’t know yet is whether or not Toronto will be a city leader when it comes to vaccine uptake in small children. But we do have a few clues.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Toronto Public Health and VaxTO, 66 per cent of parents and guardians of five- to 11-year-olds (out of 43,000 respondents) reported being “certain or somewhat likely to have their child (or children) vaccinated. Respondents also indicated that they preferred to have their child vaccinated at a doctor’s office or their child’s school.”

As for the other 34 per cent, it’s doubtful, considering exceedingly high vaccine uptake among adults, that many of them are anti-vaxxers or any variety of ideologue allergic to reason.

They’re simply parents looking for and waiting on good information. Toronto Public Health gave it to them this week. Let’s hope it keeps on giving.

Emma Teitel is a Toronto-based city columnist for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @emmaroseteitel