This is the time when parents should try not to overreact. The kids’ outbursts are an expression of their own frustration. You don’t have to accept outright rudeness, but try to calm the scene. Or walk away, allowing a cooling off.

Listen, instead of reacting or taking it personally when they’re obviously upset. If things escalate, delay any hard confrontation till you all sit down as a family to delve into what’s really going on.

Q: My wife of 10 years and I have three kids in elementary school. I work out of the house; she works from home. When we’re all together, it’s chaotic but fun.

My problem is my wife. She’s fun, smart, and capable, and I love her. However, she’s gained a lot of weight during COVID, doesn’t seem to care, and walks around in loose clothes that she doesn’t change for days. She’s also stopped wearing any undergarments.

I’m completely turned off. When I do overcome that and try to have intimacy with her, she’s either uninterested, or her body odour is a turnoff.

I miss my wife and don’t know what’s going on with her. I’ve suggested going out, but she doesn’t want to shower and change.

I don’t think she has anything physically wrong but I’m no doctor.

Lonely Hubby

A: A person who’s stopped caring about their own cleanliness is likely signalling deep emotional pain.

Your wife needs a physical/emotional health check but if she won’t go, call your family doctor to discuss changes in her behaviour and lack of self-care.

Weight gain during COVID has been fairly common due to lockdowns and anxiety. But your wife’s wearing of unwashed clothing, no undergarments and not bathing herself is unhealthy for her and a negative example for your children.

Express your worry, not your intimacy needs. If there’s no medical issue, talk to a therapist yourself to discuss how to get your wife the mental health care she needs.

Teenage twins can be doubly challenging during physical/emotional changes. Parental understanding/guidance is key.

