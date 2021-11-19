I can’t handle so much contact with just one person. What should I do? How can I avoid someone directly across the hall?

Cling-on Neighbour

A: Call her before she calls you. Tell her you’re seriously behind in your work and have to focus on it or risk your job. Then wish her a good week.

If she calls back in the next day or two, just say you’re deep in the work and have to focus … you’ll call when you’re free.

And do so. They’re seemingly nice people and included you in a concert after only one meeting. Though she’s overly eager, she must be reasonable company when walking together.

Also, it’s good to have people close by who’d quickly respond if you needed help. Yes, she’s overly needy but perhaps, unlike you, she doesn’t have other friends.

Meanwhile, periodically invite some former friends/neighbours to visit and go out with them to send a gentle signal.

Q: My best friend, who’s 28 and desperate to get married, says every date is The Guy. But her current boyfriend is so obviously not.

I joined them for a patio dinner and he kept looking at other women and making comments: about a woman’s “great sweater” (for the obvious reason) and said “love your outfit” to another woman in spiky heels and thigh-high skirt.

My friend said nothing about his gross behaviour!

Unfortunately, I can’t speak negatively about him.

She’s been jealous of me whenever I had previous boyfriends, but I’m single now so she’ll think I like hers.

Do I just tell her she’s an amazing person who’ll definitely find the right guy if she stops wasting time with this one?

The Wrong Guy

A: Tell her why you think she’s “amazing” and deserves the best long-time partner who adores her! Say nothing about this disrespectful guy … she’ll note the difference herself.

