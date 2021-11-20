Alcohol Won Out

A: You were swept up by his pursuit when you hardly knew the man, only his seeming romantic nature and social lifestyle.

But practised “social” alcoholics usually know how to get what they want, i.e., the companion they can lean on.

The fact that you left is your stamp of self-confidence. You didn’t love him … his angry outbursts at you ended that.

You’d benefit from attending an Al-Anon mutual support group to hear how others have dealt with alcoholic relatives, partners, close friends.

It would provide a learning experience to better understand alcohol’s hold on some drinkers. It would also help you realize that you have nothing to regret … you weren’t committed to this man, because he never fully committed to you, only to his next drink.

Q: I’m a guy, 25, with a girlfriend who’s sending me mixed messages. We’ve been together a few years with four months off last year when she decided we needed a “break.” I was very hurt, assuming she liked someone

But it turned out that her girlfriends talked her into “a break” from me because we met when both 21. As if that meant we were too stupid to know what we wanted!

We’re back together with things fine … then suddenly she’s wanting to spend more time with her besties, girls only. That lasted three weeks.

We’re living at my place, but she won’t stay if my parents visit and won’t go with me to see them. She says she “doesn’t hang out with parents.”

Her own parents are very nice and their house is lively with two other siblings. She says she’s “done that scene.”

What do you think is going on?

Complicated Girlfriend

A: She does what pleases her. She’s an independent woman who doesn’t want to be so immersed in a relationship that she loses long-time friendships.

She knows her own family well but isn’t ready for immersion in yours (just cautious). She’s strong-minded and refreshingly thoughtful about her choices. Enjoy the relationship.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Alcoholism kills relationships. Recovery is possible. Check out addiction counsellors, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), professional behavioural treatment and “Stop Drinking” books.

