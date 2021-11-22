2) Know in your heart and gut that there’s no shame in being left. Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your value.

3) Hold on to your power. Women often attach their heart to their partner. But your first relationship is with yourself. So, learn how to be happy with yourself.

4) Ready yourself for the legal maze of divorce. Read up on what’s entailed, and if necessary, hire a divorce lawyer.

5) Find and surround yourself with supportive people. Nurture them and they’ll nurture you. Your needs include body, mind, and soul through self-care, self-calming and, Starr adds, a spiritual sense, such as contemplating the larger meaning of life.

6) Be your own hero. On serious matters — e.g., money — analyze the situation, strategize and then take action as an informed individual.

I finally asked Starr, what about men who are left by their wives?

“Women leave and the husband’s left in shock. While it’s not my niche for coaching, I wish that people of every gender and lifestyle find their better life after trauma.”

Q: My eight-year-old daughter has a very close friend whose mother has anxieties. New kids have joined their classroom and my daughter’s eager to know some of them better through playdates.

But the close friend and mother keep nailing down the girls’ playtime together for every following day!

My daughter’s upset that she can’t get to know someone new.

How do I handle this without hurting the girl or upsetting the mother? The original friendship isn’t the problem, it’s the overkill of taking up all my daughter’s time.

Grade 3 Social Pressure

A: Include the close friend along with a new girl.

Assure the mother that her child’s welcome often but the girls need to expand their closed circle and adapt to added friendships as part of their social skills. Encourage the mother to also include another schoolmate in playdates at her place.

There are counsellors, therapists, coaches, and books to help you improve a present relationship. Or achieve a better life for yourself.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.