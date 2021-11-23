Tell her you truly care about her as a person, and hope that, from counselling, she also learns to love herself first. If that happens, your own relationship with her has more chance to develop.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman who finds her husband’s parents and sisters “too close for comfort” (Nov. 1):

“I’ve been friends with two people who would drop everything when a family member, particularly a parent, called.

“In both cases, the family had experienced life-changing trauma. In one instance, it was terrible war trauma they’d endured. In another, the man’s little sister had died when they were toddlers.

“It seemed to me that these friends who grew up with grieving, depressed parents always bent over backwards to try to help them as part of a desperate, lifelong attempt to minimize their pain.

“I’ve also found that the death of someone’s sibling when both are young children is often ignored in any discussions of parental depression and the sibling’s maladaptive patterns later.

“That’s why this woman should ask her husband why he is so reactive to every parental request, with a probing discussion about it.

“Also, she should simply tell her husband that the daily morning phone call from his father has become disruptive to their family life, and request that he change that pattern.

“To continue will be at the heart of her growing resentment of his family, which presumably is something he doesn’t want. That should be the start of an honest discussion about what’s going on and how to change it.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Until a person values themself, their search for romance and connection keeps repeating its negative pattern.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.