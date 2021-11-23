First Second Books

2021, 203 pages

ISBN: 9781250222817

Ages 8+

Other Boys is a fantastic graphic novel with a very deep and meaningful message. What I like most about this story is that there is a life lesson for everyone regardless of their lived experiences. This book demonstrates the damages that social stigmas and stereotypes have on peoples’ lives. In the story, Damian, a seventh grade boy, shares his lived experiences of losing his mother, being raised by his grandparents, growing up in a low-income household, being separated from his sisters and realizing that he is gay. By not growing up in a “normal” household, Damian has been the target for school bullies. When he moves to another school he vows to never speak again to avoid being the target for bullying.

Damian is a very relatable character as he experiences loneliness, depression, and regularly questions his identity. The story provides a meaningful voice for those who are trying to find their place in the world and should be read by all as a reminder to always be kind and that there is no such thing as normal.

In the back of the book, the author shares important resources (domestic violence and 2SLGBTQ+) and a deep and reflective “Author’s Note” which is worth a read.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Spin to Survive Frozen Mountain

Emily Hawkins, illustrated by R. Fresson

Quarto Publishing

2021, 63 pages

ISBN: 9780711255210

ages 7+ (small parts, not for children under 3 years)

If you know of reluctant readers who even balk at reading graphic novels and other well-illustrated books maybe they can be enticed to read Spin to Survive Frozen Mountain. This game within an informative book sees Frankie agree to join his grandfather in the Alps to photograph wolves. To help prepare his grandson for the trip, Grandpa Harry sends him his survival journal full of survival information. And Frankie needs it – and more – when the helicopter he is traveling in crashes. By using the Survival Spinner that comes with the game/book and choosing one of multiple options you can see if you survive or not. As you play the fun game you will also learn about survival techniques by reading numerous sections including building a snow cave, how to judge distances, surviving an avalanche, frostbite, pine tree uses, finding water, how to cross a river, navigation, calling for help – and lots more! there are also numerous sidebars about “Real-life Survivors” in this beautifully illustrated book.

Readers may have so much fun playing the game that they may not notice how much they are enjoying reading the book!

Note: The beginning of the book does come with a warning that reads, in part…”This book is for general information and entertainment purposes only. The instructions included may pose risks, and readers are encouraged not to try these activities in real life.”