Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stole the show.
It wasn’t just her purple hair, her well-practised French, or the Inuktitut she spoke, in a parliamentary first, while she read the speech from the throne.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stole the show.
It wasn’t just her purple hair, her well-practised French, or the Inuktitut she spoke, in a parliamentary first, while she read the speech from the throne.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon stole the show.
It wasn’t just her purple hair, her well-practised French, or the Inuktitut she spoke, in a parliamentary first, while she read the speech from the throne.