When it comes to gifts, they don’t get much more practical than a vacuum — but you may have some explaining to do if this is the only present you get someone. The battery-powered stick vacuum is also eco-friendly, especially if you charge the batteries when hydro is less expensive, and it allows you to easily access areas many vacuums can’t reach. Not only does it not need electrical outlets (except to charge the battery), but it is relatively light, weighing approximately 3.4 kilograms (7.5 pounds).

When it comes to chores and working around the house, my wife and I usually complement each other regarding tasks. Things one of us doesn’t like to do are often OK for the other. And while we both don’t mind doing dishes, we both despise vacuuming, Fortunately, this Craftsman cordless stick vacuum is easy to use and take most places, and its light weight takes some of the pain out of vacuuming.

Recently, we put this vacuum to a good test since we hadn’t vacuumed in a while and the hair from our constantly shedding dogs had gathered in large clumps like tumbleweed. Dog hair, dirt, leaves and other debris brought into the house were effectively cleaned up using a combination of the vacuum’s floor brush, six-inch brush tool and the crevice tool. The crevice tool was effective in removing the dirt in the gaps between the floor boards created by the wood shrinking during the past 125 years.

Another area where the vacuum excelled was the floor mats in our car, where dirt and small rocks gathered in significant amounts. The vacuum floor brush swivels well and has a low profile, allowing it to clean under couches and chairs. Small area rugs were also efficiently cleaned with the floor brush.

The suction is quite good — especially for a small stick vacuum. The lift-away dust canister is easily emptied.

According to Craftsman, the vacuum gets up to an hour of run time; the first time we used the vacuum, it effectively worked for more than 40 minutes (and it was turned off and on numerous times as we did the different rooms in the house, car etc.) before the battery needed to be charged again.

Ansel Adams 2022 Engagement Calendar

Little, Brown and Company

2021, 125 pages

ISBN: 9780316242202

Another practical gift, especially for those who prefer hard copies to digital copies, is an attractive and well-designed engagement calendar. It is a good idea to have a place to organize your appointments, meetings and thoughts, and then keep these records for years to come in case you have to refer back to them. The Ansel Adams 2022 Engagement Calendar not only efficiently lays out the days of the year where you can make notes of things to remember, but it is a beautiful calendar that you will want to keep and refer to in the years to come, not to mention revisit the stunning black-and-white photos.

The selection of photographs in the 2022 engagement calendar were taken between 1925 and 1968, with many capturing scenic areas of national parks in the United States, including the cover photo “Half Dome, Merced River, Winter, Yosemite National Park, California, 1938.” Some of the photos that I particularly enjoyed include an oak tree in a snowstorm in 1948; Nevada Fall in 1946; Jeffrey Pine 1940; aspens in Northern New Mexico in 1958; and a moonrise in New Mexico in 1941. In all, there are more than 50 photographs, with many of them taken in Yosemite.

The calendar has fairly spacious areas to write appointments, reminders and comments. The back also includes monthly calendars from January 2022 to February 2023. And the phases of the moon are included, which I like.

This is a beautiful keepsake that will organize your schedule through the months.